Odisha Chief Minister Naveen transfers Rs 920 crore to the bank accounts of 42 lakh farmers.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government, as part of its flagship Kalia scheme, has transferred Rs 920 crore to the bank accounts of 42 lakh farmers.

Noting that the 'Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation' (KALIA) programme was launched by his government to boost farming activities, he said the initiative has brought back smiles on the faces of cultivators, especially those burdened by debts.

Wishing the farmers' community well on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya, Patnaik said, ''They are our pride and glory.

I hope that the small, marginal and landless cultivators in the state make proper use of the money for growing crops and in developing their livelihood.'' All farming activities have been exempted from the purview of the statewide lockdown, which is in force, he said, adding that the cultivators should adhere to COVID-19 norms.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the CM to include every registered farmer of Odisha under the Centre-run PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said that a total of Rs 3,380.85 crore has been credited into the accounts of eligible farmers of Odisha,since the launch of the central programme.

Only 27.83 lakh of 40.50 lakh registered farmers in the state have benefited from the scheme, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)