Left Menu

COVID-19: Chandigarh allows people to procure oxygen cylinder via e-permit for home isolated patients

Acting on the problem faced by the people to procure oxygen cylinders amid the unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the Chandigarh administration on Friday permitted people to obtain an online e-permit to acquire oxygen cylinder for patients in home isolation.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:43 IST
COVID-19: Chandigarh allows people to procure oxygen cylinder via e-permit for home isolated patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Acting on the problem faced by the people to procure oxygen cylinders amid the unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the Chandigarh administration on Friday permitted people to obtain an online e-permit to acquire oxygen cylinder for patients in home isolation. The application of the same need to be submitted on the website of the Chandigarh Administration from 11 am on May 15 onwards. The initiative involves the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), informed the Chandigarh administration in a press statement.

It stated, "The Chandigarh Administration has taken note of the problem being faced by the patients who have been prescribed oxygen at home but they are finding it difficult to get oxygen cylinders from the market. Now the Chandigarh Administration, with the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has developed a facility where the patients may obtain online e-permit for Oxygen Cylinder. Application for e-permit may be submitted on the website of the Chandigarh Administration from 11.00 am on 15.05.2021 onwards." Prescription of the doctor for the requirement of oxygen and any address proof of Chandigarh will be required to be uploaded on the application.

It further stated that once the application is approved, the applicant will get an intimation. The approval will be valid for two days. Though e-permit may be downloaded from the website yet hard copy is not required and the cylinder (maximum two) may be obtained even on the basis of the approved application number, from the following address--M/s Super Agencies, 40-MW Industrial Area-I , Chandigarh-160002 (Mobile No. 9888035000) (E-Mail: superchandigarh@gmail.com) The statement read, the Charges for Oxygen Cylinders by M/s Super Agencies are as under, If having empty Cylinder, Refilling charges Rs 295 plus 12 per cent GST, for each 'D' Cylinder.

"If not having empty cylinder, Refilling charges Rs 295 plus 12 per cent GST, for each 'D' Cylinder. Security Rs. 25,000 for each empty Cylinder which will be refunded after deduction of rent @ Rs 100 per day," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, two jail officials suspended

Three prisoners, including a member of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansaris gang, were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail on Friday after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended two jail officials, police said.The three inmates gunned do...

Man promises COVID-19 cure, held under anti-superstition act

A 22-year-old man who claimed he could cure coronavirus was arrested on Friday in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.Shubham Tayde was held after a tip-off was received on Thursday that several people had gathered outside his Ekmata Nagar h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends rally, but sets course for weekly loss

Wall Street advanced in a broad rally at the conclusion of a whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of economic revival clashed with mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursdays gains, in which the SP 500...

Cyclone: Mumbai civic body gears up to minimise impact

The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMDs warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC informed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021