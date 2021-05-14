Left Menu

1st Oxygen Expresses for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on the way

The first Oxygen Expresses from Indian Railways for Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are on their way with 40 MT and 118 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) respectively, informed officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:46 IST
1st Oxygen Expresses for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on the way
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The first Oxygen Expresses from Indian Railways for Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are on their way with 40 MT and 118 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) respectively, informed officials. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has delivered 7900 MT of LMO in nearly 500 tankers to various states across the country so far.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries on April 24, 2021 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT of LMO. Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the country each day for the last few days. "In order to ensure that oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various Zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections," reads an Indian Railways statement.

The first Oxygen Express to Tamil Nadu delivered 80 MT on Friday morning and the second Oxygen Express is on the way. Worth mentioning, 130 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, two jail officials suspended

Three prisoners, including a member of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansaris gang, were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail on Friday after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended two jail officials, police said.The three inmates gunned do...

Man promises COVID-19 cure, held under anti-superstition act

A 22-year-old man who claimed he could cure coronavirus was arrested on Friday in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.Shubham Tayde was held after a tip-off was received on Thursday that several people had gathered outside his Ekmata Nagar h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends rally, but sets course for weekly loss

Wall Street advanced in a broad rally at the conclusion of a whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of economic revival clashed with mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursdays gains, in which the SP 500...

Cyclone: Mumbai civic body gears up to minimise impact

The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMDs warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC informed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021