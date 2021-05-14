Left Menu

Bharat Petroleum sets up makeshift COVID centre on Kochi Refinery premises

A 100-bed makeshift COVID treatment centre started functioning at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) Kochi Refinery-operated school, adjacent to its premises, in Ambalamugal, Kerala on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:49 IST
Bharat Petroleum sets up makeshift COVID centre on Kochi Refinery premises
Bharat Petroleum sets up make-shift COVID centre at Kochi Refinery premises (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A 100-bed makeshift COVID treatment centre started functioning at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) Kochi Refinery-operated school, adjacent to its premises, in Ambalamugal, Kerala on Friday. BPCL, a 'Maharatna' PSU under the Government of India, will provide free Oxygen, power and water to the Centre, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in a release.

"The oxygen will be supplied through a dedicated stainless steel pipeline. The medical facility will have 100 beds in the first phase, which will be later expanded to accommodate 1,500 beds, in the same premises," the release said. "Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in supporting the healthcare system, by upgrading its facilities at Mumbai and Bina Refineries for supply of 600 MT free gaseous Oxygen per month to government hospitals and medical centres, besides supplying 100 MT liquid oxygen from Kochi Refinery every month," it added.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, BPCL is also setting up PSA Oxygen Plants in two government hospitals in Maharashtra, three Hospitals in Kerala and five hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a bottling compressor is also being put up at the refinery, which will help in oxygen supply through cylinders. Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Khanna, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), BPCL said, "Bharat Petroleum has always been at the forefront to reach out to society, during such times. Setting up the COVID treatment centre at our premises and supply of free oxygen and utilities are part of our commitment to our core purpose, Energising the Lives of the nation. Upgrading our oxygen production facility, at a short notice, was a challenge but we could complete the entire activity within five days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. DEATHS AND...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

Washington was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and U.S. officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Co...

EXPLAINER-What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life ...

COVID-19: USTR, Piyush Goyal discuss vaccine production and TRIPS waiver

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the proposed waiver to provisions of the World Trade Organizations WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS for COVID-19-specific items and rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021