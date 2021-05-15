Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends volatile week sharply higher

"It's a 'buy everything' day." Still, the indexes suffered their biggest weekly declines since late February. "This week, given the big swings, is more evident of a trader's environment than a long-term investor's environment," Carlson added.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 01:51 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends volatile week sharply higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street closed higher in a broad rally, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes extended Thursday's gains, which saw S&P 500 notch its biggest one-day percentage bump in over a month.

"Today 'everything is going up day' because everyone is buying," said Chuck Carlson, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "It's a 'buy everything' day." Still, the indexes suffered their biggest weekly declines since late February.

"This week, given the big swings, is more evident of a trader's environment than a long-term investor's environment," Carlson added. "It's a market looking for its next sustained impulse to the upside." Those big swings were stoked by economic data, which fanned concerns that near-term price spikes could translate into long-term inflation, despite assurances to the contrary from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Inflation continues to be the biggest concern," Carlson added. "And when interest rates didn't go to new highs the bulls take over and investors are willing to step in and buy some of the stocks that had been beaten up this week." Economic data showed retail sales growth stalling and consumer sentiment dipping as prices remain on an upward trajectory, suggesting that while the demand boom might be taking a breather, inflation has not.

But in an indication that economic activity could return to normal, revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places. For an interactive graphic on worldwide vaccination progress, click here https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360.68 points, or 1.06%, to 34,382.13, the S&P 500 gained 61.35 points, or 1.49%, to 4,173.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 304.99 points, or 2.32%, to 13,429.98. All 11 major S&P sectors ended the session green, with energy, boosted by rebounding crudes prices, enjoying the largest percentage gain, rising 3.2%.

Chips gave a lift to the technology sector , extending gains in the wake of a Reuters report that lawmakers in Washington are close to unveiling a $52 billion dollar proposal to aid U.S. microchip production. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3.0%.

First-quarter earnings season is nearing its final curtain, with 457 constituents of the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 87% have beaten consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES. Analysts now see annual S&P earnings growth of 50.6%, in aggregate, for the Jan-March period, more than triple the rate forecast at the beginning of the quarter, per Refinitiv.

Major retailers Walmart, Home Depot, Target , Lowe's and others are on the docket next week. Walt Disney Co shares were driven down 2.6% after subscriber additions to its streaming service fell short of expectations.

Airbnb Inc reported a 52% jump in bookings as vaccinations boosted vacation rental demand, driving its stock up 4.0%. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.58-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 92 new highs and 59 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.50 billion shares, compared with the 10.50 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

President Joe Bidens lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser. Neera Tanden had been Bidens pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after...

Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

Just after midnight Friday, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. The terse statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a grou...

Brazil reports 85,536 new coronavirus cases, 2,211 deaths

Brazil recorded 85,536 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.Brazil has registered more than 15.5 million cases since the pandemic began, wh...

Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021