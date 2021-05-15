Left Menu

China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe

The inspection teams fanned out from Beijing last month to assess compliance with environmental laws and regulations in the provinces and regions of Shanxi, Liaoning, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Guangxi and Yunnan. Their checks uncovered illegal quarrying and mining activities, encroachments on protected wetlands and a persistent problem of "fake" or "perfunctory" compliance by local governments, the ministry said in a notice on Friday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-05-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 08:56 IST
China detains 95, punishes 2,500 firms in latest environment probe

China has punished more than 2,500 firms and detained 95 people after a state inspection campaign across eight provinces turned up instances of illegal quarrying and wetland encroachments among others, the environment ministry said. The inspection teams fanned out from Beijing last month to assess compliance with environmental laws and regulations in the provinces and regions of Shanxi, Liaoning, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hunan, Guangxi and Yunnan.

Their checks uncovered illegal quarrying and mining activities, encroachments on protected wetlands and a persistent problem of "fake" or "perfunctory" compliance by local governments, the ministry said in a notice on Friday. The teams, part of an initiative begun in 2016, have the power to summon officials of any government department or enterprise, and run spot checks without warning. The public are also encouraged to submit complaints.

A golf course built in a protected nature reserve on the edge of a lake in the southwestern province of Yunnan was among the violations state media have publicised over the past few weeks. In addition to the 95 detained, the ministry said more than 1,700 officials of the ruling Communist Party had also been summoned to explain themselves, with 844 held accountable for violations.

Total fines amounted to 191 million yuan ($30 million), it added. ($1=6.4367 yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

The former speaker of Irans parliament, Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next months presidential election, hoping to secure backing from moderates and hardliners. The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

University of California drops SAT scores for admission

The University of California wont consider SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit that was announced Friday.The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in spaceRussia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021