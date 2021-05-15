Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide assistance to people in need

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to all those in need in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

Updated: 15-05-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:16 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide assistance to people in need
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to all those in need in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. "#CycloneAlert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need. Please stay safe," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea and that it may gradually turn into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea by May 16. This depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17.

As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday.

Indian Navy assured full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India. Meanwhile, 308 people from 78 families have been relocated from disaster-prone areas to relief camps in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram where the IMD has issued a red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae, on Friday.

Furthermore, in low lying areas of Kaladi and in coastal areas of Poonthura, water entered the house due to continuous rain during the night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

