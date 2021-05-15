Left Menu

Shiv Sena lauds MP govt's decision to support COVID-orphaned kids with monthly pension

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, in its editorial on Saturday, heaped praises on Madhya Pradesh government for its decision to provide a monthly pension of 5,000 to those children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19 and said this move by the state government is exemplary.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:57 IST
Shiv Sena lauds MP govt's decision to support COVID-orphaned kids with monthly pension
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, in its editorial on Saturday, heaped praises on Madhya Pradesh government for its decision to provide a monthly pension of 5,000 to those children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19 and said this move by the state government is exemplary. "Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the country. In this backdrop, the decision taken by the Madhya Pradesh government to give Rs 5,000 pension every month to children who got orphaned due to COVID is a message for the country. For this humanitarian step, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his government can not be appreciated enough," the editorial said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced, "We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families." "Many people discussed and gave suggestions on how to support these orphaned children. This was discussed in Maharashtra as well, but instead of ignoring this serious issue, the BJP-led MP government announced the decision to give pension to these children and also to bear the responsibility of free education for these children," the editorial added.

The Saamna editorial further said the country does not need projects like "Central Vista" which is costing Rs 25,000 crore at this crucial time. Thanking Chauhan, the editorial said that Madhya Pradesh has showed the country the way to support the children whose parents or guardians could not be saved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

The former speaker of Irans parliament, Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next months presidential election, hoping to secure backing from moderates and hardliners. The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

University of California drops SAT scores for admission

The University of California wont consider SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit that was announced Friday.The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in spaceRussia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021