Indian Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen off Kerala's Kannur
In an operation on Friday night, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Vikram rescued three fishermen from a small fishing boat off Kerala's Kannur.ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 15-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 11:24 IST
In an operation on Friday night, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Vikram rescued three fishermen from a small fishing boat off Kerala's Kannur.
The Defence PRO in a statement said, "Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram has rescued three fishermen from a small fishing boat off Kanur at 22:30, in sea state 4-5, wind speed 40 kn in total darkness."
"Local fishing boats and MEW boats were not able to go out for rescue. Ship is heading to Kochi for handing over," the Defence PRO further said. (ANI)
