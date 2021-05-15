Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF team from Bhubaneshwar leaves for Gujarat

In wake of Cyclone Tauktae, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from the 3rd battalion Munduli, Bhubaneshwar left for Gujarat on Saturday from Bhubaneswar airport here for the emergency relief work.

In wake of Cyclone Tauktae, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from the 3rd battalion Munduli, Bhubaneshwar left for Gujarat on Saturday from Bhubaneswar airport here for the emergency relief work. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier informed that the cyclone will hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials had assured on Friday that they were well prepared for cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams had been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams were on standby-ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. "#CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 #NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan tweeted. (ANI)

