Left Menu

Post-poll violence in state is 'retributive', says WB Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said the post-poll violence taking place in the state is 'retributive' and added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must take note of it.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:33 IST
Post-poll violence in state is 'retributive', says WB Governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaking to ANI on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said the post-poll violence taking place in the state is 'retributive' and added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must take note of it. "The state is passing through a very serious crisis of COVID-19 and unprecedented post-poll violence that is retributive in nature. I have never heard of such violence after elections," Dhankhar told ANI.

"I would appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that it is high time she takes note of it. Millions of people are suffering because of this," Dhankhar said. He further compared the situation to "sitting on a volcano where people are forced to leave their houses", and said "it is time when we can't sleep over such a great challenge to our state. People are being subjected to all kinds of indignities, killings, rapes, loots, and extortion tax."

The Governor hoped that the Chief Minister would attend to the situation and direct all concerned to engage in rehabilitation, confidence building, and compensation for the victims. Dhankar also advised that state government to ensure that the society remained united and added that "the divisive forces that are in complete command must be controlled."

He also said that "victims of violence are in mortal fear of the police because if they go to the police they will come out as the accused and have to face reprisals". Governor Dhankhar was on a visit to Nandigram, the Assembly seat from where Mamata Banerjee lost to her former party member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari.

On Friday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Vijay Sampla had alleged that rapes and murders are taking place in West Bengal are are happening with no state protection. "The way incidents have happened here after May 2 is worrisome. For the first time since 1947, rapes, murders are happening with no state protection. The most affected have been people from Scheduled Caste," Sampla had added.

Earlier this month, BJP had alleged that nine of its party workers had been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted the allegations. On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy sees 1,598 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches

Puducherry continued to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases as 1,598 fresh infections were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the total positives to 82,545.The toll in the union territory climbed to 1,119 ...

Record 9 million fresh grads in China could face job crunch in 2021

A record-high 9 million students are set to graduate from Chinese universities in the year 2021, and to ensure stable employment to all the newbies in the job market could prove to be an arduous task for the country. The year 2020 has been ...

Blue Tigers striker Jeje Lalpekhlua works with locals to stop overfishing in Mizoram

In a noble gesture to help local people, Blue Tigers, and SC East Bengal striker Jeje Lalpekhlua along with a number of youths from his village -- Model Veng Hnahthial -- have put their hands together to form a group that works day and nigh...

Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 39th in Japan

Indias Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.Gangjee 74-72-70 is now even par fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021