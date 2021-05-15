Left Menu

COVID-19: Delh's Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium to be extended; 150 pyres, 10 electric crematoriums added

The cremation ground at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan is soon going to be extended by another 1,000 meters to 4,000 meters to accommodate more pyres. This is being done to ensure that there are no long queues that were witnessed a few weeks ago following the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:33 IST
COVID-19: Delh's Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium to be extended; 150 pyres, 10 electric crematoriums added
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The cremation ground at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan is soon going to be extended by another 1,000 meters to 4,000 meters to accommodate more pyres. This is being done to ensure that there are no long queues that were witnessed a few weeks ago following the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Official sources at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium informed ANI that the Delhi Civic body had passed the proposal for the crematorium's extension and work will begin soon once the lockdown ends. At the end of April, all crematoriums in Delhi were inundated with bodies, and following the increased pressure, most crematoriums had raised the number of helping hands to handle the workload.

Many families across the country had to wait as long as 20 hours for pyres to cremate their loved ones as crematoriums also faced a shortage of wood. KC Bhardwaj, a sanitary superintendent (central zone) SDMC, under whom eight crematoriums operate said, "At present, we are operating on 3,000 meters. However, the proposal of increasing another 1,000 meters has been granted. Space won't be a problem at all because a repetition of the scenario that Delhi witnessed is unthinkable."

"Extension at the eastern side has been well calculated as it will be near the Yamuna River," Bharadwaj said. The extension will add space for another 150 wooden pyres to the existing 26. Additionally, 10 more electric crematoriums will come up.

Official sources said that there a proposal to connect it with the main road and hence there is a possibility of having fee meters of the road too. Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 situation has considerably improved over the last week, with just about 6,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt ignores expert panel, takes political decisions on COVID-19 issues: advisory panel member

The state government ignores the expert committee and takes political decisions on issues such as the COVID vaccine shortage and erratic oxygen supply, alleged Dr HM Prasanna, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee member on COVID-19 and th...

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg i...

Pondy Lt Guv seeks people's cooperation in fighting COVID-19 spread

Expressing concern over the rise in number of coronavirus cases, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought the cooperation of the public in containing the spread of COVID-19.Addressing reporters after visiting the Co...

Bengal govt to impose 15-day complete lockdown from May 16 to stem Covid spread

West Bengal will go under a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30, the state government announced, as it put in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including prohibiting vehicular movement and disallowing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021