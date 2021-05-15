Maha: 97 fishing boats yet to return to seashore in Palghar

At least 97 fishing boats are yet to return to the seashore in the Palghar district of Maharashtra which is likely to bear the brunt of cyclone Tauktae along with other coastal districts when it will cross the coasts, the administration said on Saturday.

District collectors of Thane and Palghar have asked the citizens, especially those living near the seashores, to be alert during the next few days.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar and his Palghar counterpart Manik Gursal have issued guidelines for citizens in case of any eventuality.

The Palghar district administration said a total of 97 fishing boards are still out in the mid-sea.

''A total of 512 fishing boats with fishermen had ventured into sea till recently and 415 of them returned to the shore safely till Saturday noon. 67 of these boats were from Vasai and 25 from Satpati,'' an official release said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities in coastal districts of the state to be alert with the IMD predicting that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone and hence the collectors of these districts have been asked to take all necessary precautions in terms of rescue equipment and manpower, Thackeray said.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa on May 15-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)