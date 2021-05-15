MG Motor to provide 100 ambulances for Nagpur, Vidarbha

Auto maker MG Motor India on Saturday said it has delivered eight units of ambulances to Nagpur local authorities out of 100 requested units by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. The company in a statement said that Gadkari has requested MG Motor India to provide 100 ambulances equipped with modern life-saving systems for Nagpur and Vidarbha regions. MG Motor India accepted Gadkari's request, and immediately delivered 8 units of the ambulance to Nagpur local authorities, the company said.

''The minister has called for our support at this critical time. We have immediately deposited 8 of the 100 requested Hector Ambulance units, ''MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba said.

According to the company, earlier in March, MG Motor India donated five units of retrofitted Hector Ambulance to Nagpur's Nangia Specialty Hospital. The Hector Ambulances are custom-built by MG engineers at its Halol plant.

