Cyclone Tauktae expected to become very severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow: IMD

The cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday, said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram), India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:32 IST
Kozhikode in Kerala continues to receive heavy rainfall, where IMD had issued Red Alert for today (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday, said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram), India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. "Within the next 12 hours cyclone Tauktae is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' and by Sunday it is expected to become a 'very severe cyclonic storm' while moving north westward to the Gujarat coast. By May 18 it is expected to cross Gujarat by evening," Santhosh said.

The IMD director said, the cyclonic storm Tauktae in the Arabian sea is moving away from the Kerala coast and is now approaching the Karnataka coast. He said under the influence of the cyclone, Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely rainfall, which means 20 centimetres or more than 20 centimetres rainfall in the next 14 hours.

"Today districts of Ernakulam, Idukki and all northern districts are expected receive more than 20 centimetres rainfall and all the southern districts, South of Idukki and Ernakulam districts will receive 7 centimetres to 20 centimetres rainfall in 24 hours. The rough sea and high winds are expected to reduce from Tuesday," he added. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka chaired an emergency meeting with officials of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority in Bengaluru today over cyclone Tauktae.

The IMD had earlier forecast a likeliness of intensification of a cyclonic storm, Tauktae, over the low-pressure area over the southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area by May 16. The cyclone was likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra.

IMD, on May 13, issued a warning for the fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17. (ANI)

