Left Menu

Ramco Cements commissions medical oxygen plant in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:36 IST
Ramco Cements commissions medical oxygen plant in TN

Chennai, May 15 (PTI): Ramco Cements Ltd, a part of the diversified conglomerate Ramco Group, has commissioned a plant to produce medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs 50 lakh, the company said on Saturday.

The unit, set up at Virudhunagar, around 500 kms from here, can produce 48 oxygen cylinders per day.

Each cylinder can store 45 litres of liquid oxygen equal to 7,000 litres in gaseous form, a statement from the company said here.

At the rate of 10 litres per minute, one cylinder can cater to a patient for 10 to 12 hours. With the continuous supply of medical oxygen from this plant, around 24 lives can be saved every day, the company said.

The medical oxygen produced at the plant would be supplied to government healthcare facilities in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sathur.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Revenue Minister K K S S Ramachandran and Virudhunagar district collector R Kannan formally inaugurated the facility at a function recently, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Srinath Reddy to head Odisha advisory committee

With experts anticipating that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may affect youngsters, especially children, the Odisha government has formed a high-powered advisory committee to be headed by eminent doctor K Srinath Reddy, a top offici...

Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

The Suez Canal Authority SCA has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.The ...

First oxygen express with 40 tonnes arrives in AP from West Bengal

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.Another Oxygen Express carry...

Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021