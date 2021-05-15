Left Menu

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as 'black day' marking 6 months of protest against farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:41 IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha to observe May 26 as 'black day' marking 6 months of protest against farm laws

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, on Saturday announced that it will observe May 26 as ‘black day’, marking six months of their protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre's three farm laws.

In a virtual press conference, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal appealed to people to raise black flags at their houses, vehicles and shops on May 26 to protest against the contentious farm legislations.

''On May 26, we will complete six months of this protest and it also happens to mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day,'' Rajewal said.

A large number of farmers reached Delhi’s borders on November 26 after facing water cannons and police barriers as part of their ''Delhi Chalo'' march against the Centre’s farm laws.

In the following months, thousands of farmers from across the country joined the protest at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders around the national capital.

Rajewal appealed to people to support the call for observing ‘black day’ on May 26.

''We appeal to people of the country and also Punjab to hang black flags at their house, shops, trucks and other vehicles. We will also burn effigies of (PM) Narendra Modi as a form of protest,'' he added.

He said that the government has not heard the farmers’ demand to repeal the three agri laws and ''with increasing prices of fertilisers, diesel and petrol, the farming business is not possible''.

SKM appealed to mass organisations, trade unions, traders' and transporters' organisations to hold ‘black flag demonstrations’ in support of the farmers' demands.

The farmers’ outfit has also decided to launch ''Mission UP and Uttarakhand'' as part of its demand to ''repeal three black laws, enact legal guarantee for MSP and punish the BJP''.

“This shall include rallying of all farmers' forces from across the country. The programme will be launched with participation of all protesting farmer organisations from all over India and it shall be observed throughout these states,'' the SKM said in a statement.

Days after the alleged sexual assault of a woman activist at Tikri border protest site, who later died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Haryana, the SKM said that it will soon announce names of its ''Mahila Sraksha Samitis''.

''Within two days, SKM will announce names of its Mahila Suraksha Samitis at all border protest sites which will look into measures to ensure safety and security of women participating in the movement,'' it said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

However, the government, which has held multiple rounds of formal dialogue with the protestors, has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Srinath Reddy to head Odisha advisory committee

With experts anticipating that a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic may affect youngsters, especially children, the Odisha government has formed a high-powered advisory committee to be headed by eminent doctor K Srinath Reddy, a top offici...

Suez Canal starts dredging work to extend double lane

The Suez Canal Authority SCA has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.The ...

First oxygen express with 40 tonnes arrives in AP from West Bengal

The first Oxygen Express arrived at Krishnapatnam Port in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, carrying 40 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO in two cryogenic tankers from Durgapur in West Bengal.Another Oxygen Express carry...

Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021