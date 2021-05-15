Left Menu

COVID-19: Amid reports of black-marketing, social workers help the needy with oxygen, medicines in Delhi

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, social workers in Delhi have been trying to serve the community by providing free oxygen cylinders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:37 IST
Social-worker Shaikh Ghulam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Jha Amid the second wave of COVID-19, social workers in Delhi have been trying to serve the community by providing free oxygen cylinders.

While there are reports of black-marketing of oxygen in the national capital, Shaikh Ghulam, a resident of Nizamuddin, has proven to be a good Samaritan. Ghulam claims that he, along with his team has till date provided 500-700 oxygen cylinders for free. Speaking to ANI, he said, "So far, we have given out 500-700 oxygen cylinders. Every time we gave out cylinders to people, we requested the people to arrange an oxygen cylinder within three days so that they can provide oxygen to other patients also. However, in cases when we did not receive them back, maybe because the patient was severely ill, we did not take them back."

He has not only helped people with oxygen cylinders but also provided necessary medicines. "There were also times when underprivileged people could not afford basic medicines which are used to treat fever, cough, cold, and multivitamins," added Shaikh Ghulam.

At times when all family members contracted the COVID-19 infection, Ghulam, along with his team has also provided food at their doorstep. "We try to get infected patients on a virtual call with doctors and this has happened with a few families, all of whom contracted the infection, so we provided medicines and food to them."

Another social worker, Syed Adil Muneer Andrabi, a resident of Kashmir, also came to the rescue of many amid the lockdown in the national capital. "Due to the COVID-induced lockdown, many daily-wage workers could not procure basic food supply. So we decided to help them with whatever we could including daily ration items like rice, oil, salt, etc. We have also provided oxygen cylinders free of cost with the help of our team in several states in times of the crisis," he said.

According to the Delhi government, there are currently 66,295 active COVID-19 cases. Over the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 6,430 new cases and 337 related deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

