Goa govt to take control of admissions in pvt hospitals from Monday

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state government will take control of admissions of patients in all 21 private hospitals from Monday by stationing a government officer in each of these.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:34 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state government will take control of admissions of patients in all 21 private hospitals from Monday by stationing a government officer in each of these. Briefing mediapersons, the chief minister said, "We repeatedly asked private COVID hospitals in Goa to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID patients but they did not comply. Hence, the government will take control of admissions at these 21 private hospitals from Monday. The government will pay for treatment at these hospitals."

The chief minister claimed that many private hospitals have been charging exorbitant charges from patients. "These hospitals will be run by the hospital staff. We are only taking control of admissions. A government officer will be stationed at each of these private hospitals, who will ensure that 50 per cent of the beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients. The treatment would be provided under Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY)," added Sawant.

Meanwhile, Goa reported 1,957 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With the fresh cases, the case tally reached 1,34,542 in the state. As many as 3,512 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The active number of COVID cases in Goa stands at 30,774. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

