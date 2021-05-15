Left Menu

J'khand: Selfie with wild tusker leaves man battling for life

The area is inhabited by Paharia tribals.The DFO said forest department officials have been appealing to people not to disturb the tuskers movement.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:23 IST
J'khand: Selfie with wild tusker leaves man battling for life
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by a wild elephant when he tried to click a selfie with the animal in Jharkhand's Dumka district, officials said on Saturday.

Vishal Singh tried to click a selfie with the elephant while riding his bike on Friday in Dumka town, Divisional Forest Officer Sourav Chandra told PTI.

The sub-adult elephant strayed away from its herd around a month back and is wreaking havoc in villages in the district, he said.

''We have tracked the elephant at Masalia area of Dumka, which is about 20 km from Jamtara. It is on the way to its natural corridor,'' Chandra said.

When Singh tried to click a selfie, the elephant caught him with the trunk and injured him.

Chandra said the Forest Department has constituted two quick response teams with the help of local community members to track and drive the elephant to its natural corridor.

The injured has been referred to a hospital in Ranchi from the Dumka hospital, officials said.

His condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Terror-stricken inhabitants of the area spent a sleepless night on Friday out of fear of the elephant. The villagers are said to have pelted stones in an attempt to drive the elephant away.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed Dumka Deputy Commissioner to ensure that the elephant is sent to the forest area.

The tusker was spotted at Bandha hill, about 10 km from Dumka, on May 13. The area is inhabited by Paharia tribals.

The DFO said forest department officials have been appealing to people not to disturb the tusker's movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil halts Sinovac vaccine production as China is not sending ingredients

Brazil has stopped production of Sinovac vaccine as China is reportedly not sending ingredients due to diplomatic ill-will over criticism of China. Brazil has run out of raw materials to produce Sinovac Biotech Ltds Covid-19 vaccine as a su...

Myanmar frees Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

An arrested Japanese reporter returned home Friday after being released by Myanmars ruling junta in what it called a gesture of friendship to Japan.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Yuki Kitazumi was released after efforts by...

Goa adds Baricitinib medicine to COVID-19 treatment protocol

The health department in Goa is working on an additional treatment protocol with the introduction of Baricitinib medicine for COVID-19 patients, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.He said the medicine would ensure patient...

Scientists discover simple surgical technique that prevents strokes in heart patients

A simple surgery saves patients with heart arrhythmia from often-lethal strokes, according to a large international study led by McMaster University. Researchers found that removing the left atrial appendage- an unused, finger-like tissue t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021