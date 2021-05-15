Left Menu

3 stranded fishermen off Kannur rescued by Indian Coast Guard

Three fishermen were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) who were stranded in a marooned Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Badhriyain as the cyclone 'Tauktae' ravaged the sea off Kannur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:41 IST
3 stranded fishermen off Kannur rescued by Indian Coast Guard
The three rescued fishermen. (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Three fishermen were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) who were stranded in a marooned Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Badhriyain as the cyclone 'Tauktae' ravaged the sea off Kannur. "In a swift and daring operation on the night of May 14, 2021, ICG ship Vikram rescued IFB Badhriya which had left Talessary Harbour on May 09, 2021. The fishermen were provided medical emergency treatment onboard the ICG ship. ICG Headquarters No. 4 Kerala and Mahe coordinates the search and rescue operation in the state," read a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

District Commander DIG Sanatan Jena, TM said, "Despite very rough sea conditions, ICG ships were out at sea rescuing the fishers trapped in rough sea and wind conditions." Cyclone 'Tauktae,' which left its impact off Kerala coast, is now slowly and steadily moving up in northern direction.

ICG ships were continuously patrolling the high seas shepherding the boats to safe waters and towards land. The ICG is continuously warning all fishermen about the deteriorating weather condition and impending cyclonic weather through Radar Stations and ICG aircraft patrolling the areas, according to the statement. It further said, "The ICG is once again proving its grit and determination by being the saviours, which is in line with its motto 'Vayam Rakshamah',i.e.'We Protect'."

On Saturday, the IMD said that the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021