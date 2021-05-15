Left Menu

DoT holds meeting with telecom infra firms to assess readiness for cyclone

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:08 IST
DoT holds meeting with telecom infra firms to assess readiness for cyclone
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DoT_India)

The Department of Telecom on Saturday held a review meeting with telecom infrastructure providers to take stock of readiness to mitigate the impact of cyclone Tauktae, industry body Taipa said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at the meeting that cyclone Tauktae is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 afternoon or evening with a wind speed ranging up to 175 kmph.

''In order to ensure uninterrupted telecom connectivity in these states Maharashtra, Mumbai and Gujarat, the Department of Telecommunications held a meeting with all the telecom infrastructure providers and their representative body Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA),'' the industry body said in a statement. The meeting was chaired by telecom secretary Anshu Prakash and was also attended by the telecom operators along with various senior DoT officials including DG Telecom TK Paul and other officials from state offices, the statement said.

''All our IPs (infrastructure providers) members have taken necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in these areas which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm and all the background arrangements like additional DG sets, battery banks, spare parts, stocking of diesel are taken care of,'' TR Dua, Director-General, Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association said.

He said IPs have also deployed additional restoration teams which are kept on standby mode for all major districts and areas likely to get impacted.

Telecom secretary appreciated the efforts of the telecom industry and emphasized on readiness for "Tauktae" on account of availability of adequate diesel at telecom installations in the likely affected coastal districts of states, readiness of spare battery sets and other telecom spares, availability of extra Cell on Wheels (CoWs), response and restoration teams who can be immediately moved to the impacted areas.

''We have requested the DoT and are also in touch with these state governments for unrestricted movement for man and material within and from one state to other, priority access to sites for our restoration teams and field staff and availability of adequate diesel supply on priority,'' Dua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021