Meenakshi Lekhi alleges Navneet Kalra has 'direct link' with Congress

Accusing Congress of supporting "black-marketers and hoarders," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday alleged that Navneet Kalra, accused of hoarding oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi, has direct connection with the Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:56 IST
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi. (ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Congress of supporting "black-marketers and hoarders," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday alleged that Navneet Kalra, accused of hoarding oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi, has direct connection with the Congress. Addressing the media here, the BJP leader said Congress leader Ajay Maken gave Delhi Golf Club nominations to Kalra in 2005-06 and his "restaurant's chef has pics with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi".

"Congress' hands are always with black marketers and hoarders. Navneet Kalra is directly in links with Congress. 7500 oxygen concentrators, worth Rs 13 crore, were seized from Navneet Kalra and Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna's gang," he said. She accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his "friends" of creating "chaos" about oxygen shortage and said, "Navneet Kalra has a direct relation with Congress. If you see his Facebook timeline, he blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the pandemic. His restaurant's chef has pics with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. They call them India's first family."

"When Ajay Maken was Urban Development Minister, he gave Delhi Golf Club nominations to Robert Vadra in 2004-05 and Navneet Kalra in 2005-06. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi is the advocate for all the black marketers & hoarders," Lekhi added. On May 7, the police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far. Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences charging with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

