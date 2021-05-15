Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast; NDRF teams deployed

Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, informed the state's home minister.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:57 IST
Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast; NDRF teams deployed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, informed the state's home minister. "Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast. Two NDRF teams are there. We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1,000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka," state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka chaired an emergency meeting with officials of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority in Bengaluru over cyclone Tauktae. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central ministries/agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

During the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, it was discussed that the cabinet secretary will be in continuous touch with chief secretaries of coastal states and central ministries/agencies concerned. The Ministry of Home Affairs is reviewing the situation 24X7. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of intensification of Cyclone Tauktae into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021