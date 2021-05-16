Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness

As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate effect to review the preparedness of the government to tackle possible cyclone situation.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:49 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate effect to review the preparedness of the government to tackle possible cyclone situation. Gujarat Ministers including Minister of Disaster Management Dilipkumar Thakor, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Tourism and Fisheries Minister Jawaharbhai Chavda, Vasanbhai Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kunwarjibhai Bavlia, Ganpatbhai Vasava, and Vibhavari Devi, R. C. Faldu, Kishor Kanani, Ramanbhai Patkar, Ishwarbhai Parmar, and Ishwarsinh Patel have been instructed to reach Bharuch with immediate effect

The State government has also directed the Department of Roads and Buildings, Forest Department to ensure that the communication network, roads, and power supply are maintained properly and it can be quickly restored if affected by falling trees or otherwise affected by the potential hurricane. Other essential supplies including oxygen and an Urgent Rapid Response Team have also been formed in each district of the state.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to be very rough to high along and off the south Gujarat coast from May 17 morning and very high to phenomenal from May 17 midnight. The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

Total suspension of fishing operations over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from May 17. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness of States and Central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone 'Tauktae'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021