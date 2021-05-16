Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: 24 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat

As many as 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed by today evening in Gujarat as the state braces for the impact of cyclone Tuauktae that is approaching the coastal areas of the state.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:24 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: 24 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat
NDRF teams in Gujarat. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed by today evening in Gujarat as the state braces for the impact of cyclone Tuauktae that is approaching the coastal areas of the state. According to NDRF deputy commandant Ranvijay Kumar Singh, 13 teams out of 24 were called from Punjab and Odisha.

"Our teams are prepared with all the necessary equipment and will be on standby. Wherever it is required, teams will be deployed," Singh said. He added, "24 teams will take their place by 5 pm, with 13 teams from outside. Eight teams were called from Punjab and five from Odisha."

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over East-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, the IMD said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate effect to review the preparedness of the government to tackle possible cyclone situations. The State government has also directed the Department of Roads and Buildings, Forest Department to ensure that the communication network, roads, and power supply are maintained properly and it can be quickly restored if affected by falling trees or otherwise affected by the potential hurricane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021