Left Menu

First Oxygen Express for Kerala with 118 MT oxygen reaches Kochi

The first oxygen express train for Kerala, carrying six cryogenic containers with 118 Metric Tonnes (MT) liquid medical oxygen reached Vallarpadam terminal of Kochi port here in the early hours of Sunday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:50 IST
First Oxygen Express for Kerala with 118 MT oxygen reaches Kochi
First Oxygen Express for Kerala reaches Vallarpadam. Image Credit: ANI

The first oxygen express train for Kerala, carrying six cryogenic containers with 118 Metric Tonnes (MT) liquid medical oxygen reached Vallarpadam terminal of Kochi port here in the early hours of Sunday. The train came from the Tata Steel plant in Odisha and reached Vallarpadam at 3.30 am.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "The first #OxygenExpress to Kerala has reached Ernakulam from Kalinganagar with medical Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State". According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country and 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

The ministry informed that the "Oxygen Expresses" have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days. Strict restrictions will be implemented in the four districts of Kerala where triple lockdown will be in force from midnight Sunday, said state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.On Friday, Vijayan had said that an enhanced 'triple lockdown' will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is higher.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 4,45,692 active cases in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021