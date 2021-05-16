Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Severe flood situation likely in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

With Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify further, Central Water Commission on Sunday stated that a severe flood situation is likely in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:08 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: Severe flood situation likely in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu
Visual representation of Cyclone Tauktae (Photo/IMD). Image Credit: ANI

With Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify further, Central Water Commission on Sunday stated that a severe flood situation is likely in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Central Water Commission tweeted, "Orange Bulletin No 4 issued by #CWC #NewDelhi for #Kerala & #Tamilnadu is appended".

"The Manimala river at Kallooppara in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala is flowing in severe situation at a level of 6.65m, 0.65 m above its danger level. While the river Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu is flowing at a level of 12.43 m, 0.43 m above its danger level," it added. Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the East-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours.

Kerala is also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 17, according to the latest national bulletin issued by IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021