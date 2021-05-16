Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: Four dead, 73 villages affected across six districts in Karnataka

At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka has been affected amid the intensification of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday.

A visual representation of Cyclone Tauktae. [Photo/IMD]. Image Credit: ANI

At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka has been affected amid the intensification of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday. Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas and is in contact with district in-charges and ministers to ensure rescue and relief operations in the affected districts. "We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas, I am in contact with district in-charges and ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations," Yediyurappa tweeted.

"Due to cyclone Tauktae, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts and 3 Malnad districts in the past 24 hours. The rainfall is accompanied by gale winds speed reach 70 to 80 km/hour, gusting at times upto 90 km/per along and off Karnataka Coast. So far, 4 people have lost their lives, 73 villages affected," said the KSDMA in an official statement issued today. It stated that 313 stations recorded more than 64.5 mm (Heavy) rainfall in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts from 8:30 am of May 15 to 8.30 am of May 16, 2021. The highest rainfall of 385 mm was recorded at Nada station, Kundapura taluk in Udupi district, said State Disaster Management Authority.

15 stations recorded greater than 200 mm of rainfall in Udupi district in the state. More than 64.5 mm (Heavy) rainfall was observed in 286 locations between 8:30 am of May 15 to 6:45 am of May 16, 2021 in the state, said KSDMA. Mentioning the preliminary damage, it stated that there has been coastal erosion due to rough sea along the coast, roads along the shore have been damaged (assessment in progress).

There has also been uprooting of trees due to gale winds and damage to poles and transformers, said State Disaster Management Authority. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with the Chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess the preparedness of States/ union territories and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned, to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae. (ANI)

