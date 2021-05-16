COVID-19: Oxygen Express carrying 80 MT medical oxygen reaches Andhra's Guntur

An Oxygen Express train from Jamnagar in Gujarat carrying 80 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen arrived at the Guntur railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. COVID Special officer MT Krishna Babu visited the Oxygen train at the Guntur railway station.

"The oxygen will be supplied to Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts through tankers. Concerned district officials are asked to use oxygen judiciously," Babu said. He added that the state government has requested the Center to supply oxygen from Jamnagar daily.

The special COVID officer was accompanied by Guntur district Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar. Andhra Pradesh received its first Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), the Ministry of Railways informed.

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 22,517 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths, 18,739 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed. The total cases in the states stand at 14,11,320. So far, 9,271 deaths and 11,94,582 recoveries have been reported. There are currently 2,07,467 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)