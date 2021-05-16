Left Menu

COVID-19: Oxygen Express carrying 80 MT medical oxygen reaches Andhra's Guntur

An Oxygen Express train from Jamnagar in Gujarat carrying 80 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen arrived at the Guntur railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:19 IST
COVID-19: Oxygen Express carrying 80 MT medical oxygen reaches Andhra's Guntur
An Oxygen express train from Jamnagar in Gujarat arrived at the Guntur railway station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An Oxygen Express train from Jamnagar in Gujarat carrying 80 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen arrived at the Guntur railway station in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. COVID Special officer MT Krishna Babu visited the Oxygen train at the Guntur railway station.

"The oxygen will be supplied to Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts through tankers. Concerned district officials are asked to use oxygen judiciously," Babu said. He added that the state government has requested the Center to supply oxygen from Jamnagar daily.

The special COVID officer was accompanied by Guntur district Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar. Andhra Pradesh received its first Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), the Ministry of Railways informed.

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 22,517 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths, 18,739 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department informed. The total cases in the states stand at 14,11,320. So far, 9,271 deaths and 11,94,582 recoveries have been reported. There are currently 2,07,467 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced labour from Uyghurs in Xinjiang behind global supply of solar panels: Investigation

The global production of solar panels depends upon forced labour from Uyghurs Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province, an investigation shows. A study conducted by United Kingdoms Sheffield Hallam University said Chinese labour transfers in the...

Rajeev Satav was rising star of Congress, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of Congress MP Rajeev Satav and said that the 46-year-old leader was a rising star of the party. She also spoke Satavs mother and his wife and expressed...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, up from 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 infections on May 15, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.In its daily bulletin, the National Health Commission NHC said four of the new cases were local infections ...

15 killed in morning strikes from Israel: Gaza health ministry

At least 15 people have been killed so far in a heavy Israeli bombardment on Gaza City early Sunday morning, Gaza Health Ministry said. Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted Al-Wehdat, a thoroughfare in Gaza City, late last night, The Time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021