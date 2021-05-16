IED detected, neutralised by security forces in J-K's Shopian

An improvised explosive device(IED) was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces here, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday informed. He said the security establishment already had input regarding the planting of IED in the Turkawangam area of Shopian district.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police and 44 RR were aware of likely attempts by some Pakistan sponsored terrorists attempting to use an IED against Security Forces. Intense searches were launched. On Sunday morning and an IED was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert Security Forces," the IGP. "Security Forces are committed to foil all attempts of terrorists to disturb peace in Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

