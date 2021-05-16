Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae to hit coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon: IMD

Cyclone Tauktae will hit the coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon as it is very likely to keep moving in the north northwest direction, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:46 IST
Cyclone Tauktae to hit coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon: IMD
A visual from Panaji after Cyclone Tauktae hit coastal parts of Goa on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Tauktae will hit the coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon as it is very likely to keep moving in the north northwest direction, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It further stated that due to the effect of the cyclone, the state will continue to witness strong winds and rainfall throughout the day.

"Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to keep moving in north northwest direction. By late afternoon, its centre will be north-northwest of Goa. Gale winds and rainfall will continue for almost the entire day, said IMD. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the government in Goa has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches to tackle the situation in view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning about cyclone Tauktae.

In a video message posted on twitter, the Chief Minister had said, "In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the State has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches. NDRF team comprising 22 personnel carrying life saving equipment has already arrived. Also, control rooms have been set up at District and Taluka level." He had said that the NDRF is working in coordination with the State government's departments including Electricity, Water Resources Department and Disaster Management Cell.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of States and Central ministries to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae. The incoming cyclone intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, the IMD said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forced labour from Uyghurs in Xinjiang behind global supply of solar panels: Investigation

The global production of solar panels depends upon forced labour from Uyghurs Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province, an investigation shows. A study conducted by United Kingdoms Sheffield Hallam University said Chinese labour transfers in the...

Rajeev Satav was rising star of Congress, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of Congress MP Rajeev Satav and said that the 46-year-old leader was a rising star of the party. She also spoke Satavs mother and his wife and expressed...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, up from 14 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 infections on May 15, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.In its daily bulletin, the National Health Commission NHC said four of the new cases were local infections ...

15 killed in morning strikes from Israel: Gaza health ministry

At least 15 people have been killed so far in a heavy Israeli bombardment on Gaza City early Sunday morning, Gaza Health Ministry said. Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted Al-Wehdat, a thoroughfare in Gaza City, late last night, The Time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021