Left Menu

Germany's Greens plan to cut jet fuel subsidies -Bild am Sonntag

The German Green party's candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, plans to cut jet fuel subsidies and abolish short-haul flights if she comes to power, she told weekly Bild am Sonntag. The German Federal Environmental Agency says that any trip by air reaps only 10% of the tax that road or rail travel generates. Baerbock added that she would introduce an "emergency climate protection programme" if elected to the chancellery.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:05 IST
Germany's Greens plan to cut jet fuel subsidies -Bild am Sonntag
"I don't think it's fair that jet fuel is subsidised with all our tax money, while long-distance journeys by train are expensive, especially at peak times", Baerbock said. Image Credit: Flickr

The German Green party's candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, plans to cut jet fuel subsidies and abolish short-haul flights if she comes to power, she told weekly Bild am Sonntag. The Greens are riding high in the polls ahead of Germany's Sept. 26 election, with a very good chance of joining the next coalition government or even taking over the chancellery.

The party, born in 1980 out of the ecologist movement of the late 1960s and 1970s, is tapping mounting concern about climate change, especially among young Germans demanding accelerated change. Baerbock told the paper that she is in favour of introducing climate-friendly taxation of flights, essentially putting an end to low-cost offers such as a trip from Germany to Mallorca for 29 euros.

"I don't think it's fair that jet fuel is subsidised with all our tax money, while long-distance journeys by train are expensive, especially at peak times", Baerbock said. "A family travelling by train should pay less for a train ticket than for short-haul flights. Short-haul flights should no longer exist in the longer run."

In Germany, jet fuel is exempt from energy taxes. On international flights, it is also from value-added tax. The German Federal Environmental Agency says that any trip by air reaps only 10% of the tax that road or rail travel generates.

Baerbock added that she would introduce an "emergency climate protection programme" if elected to the chancellery. Such a programme would include mandatory solar panels for new buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...

Do not give in to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

The people of Myanmar must not despair in the face of evil or allow themselves to be divided, Pope Francis said on Sunday at a special Mass for the Myanmar community in Italy.Myanmars military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, derailing the co...

Hisar civil surgeon wants veterinary doctors to join anti-Covid fight in rural areas

Hisars civil surgeon has sought roping in the services of veterinary doctors in the anti-Covid fight in rural areas of the district.Civil Surgeon, Dr Ratna Bharti, on Sunday said she has requested the district administration for availing se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021