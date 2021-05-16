Vice President Naidu expresses grief on demise of RS MP Rajeev Satav
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he is shocked over the untimely death of Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav and said he was a dynamic parliamentarian and deeply committed to serving the people.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:05 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he is shocked over the untimely death of Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav and said he was a dynamic parliamentarian and deeply committed to serving the people. "I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, Shri Rajiv Satav due to COVID-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian & deeply committed to serving the people. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & his followers. Om Shanthi!" the Vice President tweeted.
As per the official press note released by Jehangir Hospital, Pune Rajeev Satav had tested negative for coronavirus on May 9, but due to prolonged illness, he succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome on Sunday. Satav, 46, was in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Gujarat. Earlier, he had served as the President of the Indian Youth Congress. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rio de Janeiro governor impeachment confirmed over alleged COVID-19-related graft
COVID crisis in India very serious, cases yet to peak: US official
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
Odisha forms panel over use of Tocilizumab, other drugs for COVID-19 patients
India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases