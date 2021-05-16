Vice President Naidu expresses grief on demise of RS MP Rajeev Satav

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said he is shocked over the untimely death of Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav and said he was a dynamic parliamentarian and deeply committed to serving the people. "I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha member, Shri Rajiv Satav due to COVID-related complications. He was a dynamic parliamentarian & deeply committed to serving the people. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & his followers. Om Shanthi!" the Vice President tweeted.

As per the official press note released by Jehangir Hospital, Pune Rajeev Satav had tested negative for coronavirus on May 9, but due to prolonged illness, he succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome on Sunday. Satav, 46, was in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Gujarat. Earlier, he had served as the President of the Indian Youth Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)