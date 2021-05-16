COVID-19: Odisha bans film and television related shooting in state
Odisha government on Sunday banned indoor and outdoor film and television serial related shooting in the state in view of an intensifying COVID-19 situation in the state.ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:38 IST
Odisha government on Sunday banned indoor and outdoor film and television serial related shooting in the state in view of an intensifying COVID-19 situation in the state. Earlier, they were allowed to work after taking permission from the administration.
The state is observing a lockdown till May 19 in order to check the spread of the infection. On Saturday, the Odisha government constituted a high-level advisory committee led by K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to suggest measures to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to strategise the vaccination drive in the state.
At present, Odisha has 95,743 active coronavirus cases. India reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases and 3,62,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. (ANI)
