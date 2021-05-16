Odisha sent 14,294.141 MT oxygen to 13 states in last 24 days

Amid a shortage of oxygen in several states due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country, 777 tankers/containers carrying 14294.141 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police in the last 24 days to 13 deficit states of the country. According to an official statement issued today, during the last 24 days, as many as 71 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1157.422 MT, 211 from Dhenkanal with 3366.7 MT, 198 from Jajpur with 4047.037 MT and 297 from Rourkela with 5722.982 MT.

A total of 236 tankers with 4642.129 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 204 tankers with 3464.269 MT of oxygen to Telangana, it said, further stating that Tamil Nadu has received 22 tankers filled with 408.087 MT of medical oxygen. Haryana has received 113 tankers filled with 2121.722 MT of oxygen. 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 399.282 MT of oxygen-filled in 26 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh, said the statement.

As many as 47 tankers have carried around 921.851 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 58 tankers with 1025.48 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, four tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, six with 120.96 MT sent to Karnataka, three with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar and two with 39.42 MT of medical oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in the last 24 days, it added. (ANI)

