IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind 30-40 kmph (in gust).

The predicted weather is very likely to occur during the next three hours, as per the weather department. The IMD reported that heavy to very heavy rainfalls over parts of Gujarat will occur on May 17.

"Heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Diu and south Gujarat region on 17th and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls (>= 20 cm)," tweeted IMD. In a series of tweets, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast till May 18.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka coast till 17th Morning and into Eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra-Goa coasts and into Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast till 18th May." Meanwhile, the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 101 teams across the states that will most likely be affected due to cyclone Tauktae.As many as 79 teams, along with 22 on standby have been deployed. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed.The incoming cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the IMD on Sunday morning. (ANI)

