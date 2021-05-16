Two die, three survive, three missing in tug boat mishap

Two persons have died and three crew members have gone missing in the tug boat-capsize in the sea, said Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) on Sunday.

The boat 'Alliance' capsized on Saturday.

Three people out of eight on board the boat have reached the shore and been put under the care of the authorities, said general manager (corporate communications) of MRPL, which had contracted the boat, Rudolph Noronha said in a statement.

Also, he clarified that another tug vessel Coromandel, which came under distress off the Kaup coast in Udupi district also on Saturday, does not belong to MRPL and it does not have any contract with the company.

Alliance belonged to Underwater Service Company Limited.

The company assists us under a contract to facilitate SPM (single- point mooring) operations whenever our crude cargo comes there through ships. On Friday, it had unloaded the cargo from one such ship and was supposed to return by the end of the day.

However, it started to move towards the port after due clearance on Saturday and underwent distress, the statement said.

MRPL has received information that there were eight people on board at the time of the mishap.

While three have survived by reaching shore, two have died and their bodies been recovered, the statement said.

The remaining three crew members are missing and details of communication with port and rescue operations shall be updated, Noronha said in the statement.

PTI MVG NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)