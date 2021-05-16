Cyclone Tauktae: 1 killed, 71 houses damaged in Uttara Kannada

One person was killed and over 70 houses got damaged in Uttara Kannada district due to cyclone Tauktae on Sunday, informed the Karnataka Government. "In 5 taluks of Uttara Kannada, 71 houses, 76 fishing boats and 271 electric poles were damaged. One person has died," said Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka have been affected amid the intensification of cyclone Tauktae, said the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of the cyclone.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas and is in contact with district in-charges and ministers to ensure rescue and relief operations in the affected districts. "We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas, I am in contact with district in-charges and ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, there has been continuous rain in several districts due to cyclone Tauktae. Several parts of Alappuzha are facing waterlogging. Also, water entered houses in low-lying areas of Mankombu, Thekkekara, Vejpara and Poovam. (ANI)

