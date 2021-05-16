Two farmers injured seriously in tiger attack in Bareilly village

Two farmers were seriously injured in an attack by a tiger on Sunday while working in their village field in the Meerganj area of the district, forest officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Lal said Dharampal, 40, and Chandrapal, 42, were working in their field in Hemrajpur village when a tiger emerged and attacked them.

Hearing the beast's roar, the people working in the adjoining rushed to rescue Dharampal and Chandrapal who had suffered sufficient injuries by then, Lal said, adding the farmers, however, managed to scare the tiger and make it flee.

He said the injured farmers were taken to the health centre of Meerganj, from where they were referred to Bareilly district hospital.

Forest Range Officer Rajesh Sharma said the Forest Department has alerted its team after the incident.

