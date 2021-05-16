Left Menu

2 girls killed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon due to cyclone Tauktae

Two children died in the Anchalwadi area of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after strong winds of cyclone Tauktae caused an uprooted tree to crash into their hut on Sunday, informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

ANI | Jalgaon (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:22 IST
A visual of thier hut in Anchalwadi area of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two children died in the Anchalwadi area of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after strong winds of cyclone Tauktae caused an uprooted tree to crash into their hut on Sunday, informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) The mother of the two girls - one 17-year-old and another 12 - was seriously injured in the incident which took place around 3 pm.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with chief ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to review the preparedness of the states as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast. Karanataka has reported five deaths so far due to the cyclonic storm in the state. Meanwhile, Goa recorded two deaths on Sunday due to the storm.

As per an official statement from India Meteorological Department (IMD) by DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday, cyclone 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. (ANI)

