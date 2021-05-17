Saudi foreign minister, U.S.'s Blinken discuss 'developments in Palestine' - SPA

Saudi foreign minister, U.S.'s Blinken discuss 'developments in Palestine' - SPAReuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-05-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 01:30 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the latest developments "in Palestine and in the region', Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
They reviewed "the strategic relations between the kingdom and the U.S. and ways to boost them in all fields, in addition to the most prominent developments, foremost of which are developments in Palestine, and in the region," SPA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
