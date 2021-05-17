Left Menu

TDP chief writes letter to President Kovind over alleged custodial torture Of YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind over the alleged custodial torture of YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).

ANI | Amaravati (Telangana) | Updated: 17-05-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 02:43 IST
TDP chief writes letter to President Kovind over alleged custodial torture Of YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna
TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind over the alleged custodial torture of YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID). TDP National president and former CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has written letter to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Union Home Secretary K Ajay Bhalla about the issue of alleged torture of arrested MP Raghurama Krishna Raju during CID custody.

Chandrababu Naidu in the letter accused that there is a threat to life of Raghu Ramakrishna Raju from state police and the Government of Andhra Pradesh. There has been a breach of privilege of the MP's rights as well as his fundamental rights are being violated. "There is an absolute breakdown of Constitutional machinery and the ruling party is making a mockery of democracy", alleged Chandrababu Naidu. He requested through his letters,for the intervention of the President of India and Union Home Secretary in this matter.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs K Rammohan Naidu (from Lok Sabha) and K Raveendra Kumar (from Rajya Sabha) wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the same issue. They requested the Speaker to intervene and order a suo moto inquiry through an independent agency. At the same time, TDP Andhra Pradesh President K Atchannaidu has written a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the shifting of MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to Guntur GGH, without holding medical tests at Ramesh hospital, as ordered by the CID court, is illegal.

He demanded that the CM to provide security to the life of MP Raghu. Atchannaidu raised doubts about the safety of the MP Raghu and mentioned that the MP Raghu's wife also expressed concern about his life. Atchnnaidu demanded that CM Jagan himself should take responsibility, in case there is any threat to the life of the MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. Lok Sabha MP and rebel YSRCP member Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district late on Friday evening.

The CID had arrested Raju in Hyderabad earlier on Friday and filed a non-bailable case against him. He was arrested in a case filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the allegations that he acted in a way that is detrimental to the prestige of the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken discusses Gaza in calls with Qatari, Egyptian foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza in phone calls with the Qatari and Egyptian foreign ministers, the State Department said on Sunday.Blinken and Qatars Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulr...

Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya interact with industry experts on preparedness for Cyclone Taukate

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday interacted with the industry leaders about the likely impact of Cyclone Tauktae and preparedness for facing the same. The meet...

Crews battle Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations

A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders, authorities said.Cooler weather early in the day gave firefighters a break, but by after...

Biden says he is working toward sustained calm in Israel-Palestinian conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is working with Palestinians and Israelis to work towards a sustained calm, adding that both deserve to live in safety and security. We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021