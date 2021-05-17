Left Menu

Sudan seeks debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference

Sudan hopes to entice investors and secure pledges to pay off its arrears to the International Monetary Fund at a conference in Paris on Monday, paving the way for wider relief on external debt of at least $50 billion. On debt, the conference aims to deal with arrears to international lenders before moving on to bilateral creditors, a French presidency official said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 04:19 IST
Sudan seeks debt relief pledges, investment at Paris conference

Sudan hopes to entice investors and secure pledges to pay off its arrears to the International Monetary Fund at a conference in Paris on Monday, paving the way for wider relief on external debt of at least $50 billion. Sudan built up huge arrears on its debt, but recently made rapid progress towards having much of it forgiven under the IMF and World Bank's Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) scheme.

If IMF members pledge to cover Sudan's $1.33 billion in arrears to the fund, it is expected to move forward to a "decision point" that would unlock the HIPC process in June and allow Sudan access to cheaper international financing. Sudan recently cleared arrears to the World Bank and the African Development Bank with bridge loans from Western states.

Sudan is emerging from decades of economic sanctions and isolation under former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the military in April 2019 after an uprising. A transitional government appointed under a military-civilian power sharing deal is trying to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis with inflation at over 300% and shortages of basic goods.

Key recent reforms under an IMF monitoring programme include cutting fuel subsidies and sharply devaluing the currency. One of the Paris conference's goals is to drum up interest in investment. Projects worth billions of dollars in energy, mining, infrastructure and agriculture would be on offer, said Khalid Omar Youssef, Sudan's minister for cabinet affairs.

Enticing international banks after financial sector reforms is another key objective. On debt, the conference aims to deal with arrears to international lenders before moving on to bilateral creditors, a French presidency official said. Of Sudan's bilateral debt, about half is with Paris Club members. Some 10-14% of its external debt is commercial debt, an unusually high proportion, an IMF official said.

China, a major creditor, has reduced and forgiven some debt and will push for the international community to do the same, said Hua Chunying, a foreign ministry spokeswoman. Saudi Arabia, another big creditor, has also said it will press for a broad agreement on debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh to release first batch of DRDO's 2DG medicine for treating COVID-19 patients today

The first batch of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose 2-DG drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO for treatment of Covid-19 will be released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Rajnath Singhs office tweeted,Rak...

BRIEF-Oxford University And Oracle Partner To Speed Identification Of COVID-19 Variants

Oracle Corp OXFORD UNIVERSITY AND ORACLE PARTNER TO SPEED IDENTIFICATION OF COVID-19 VARIANTS ORACLE - PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE GLOBAL GENOMIC SEQUENCING AND EXAMINATION THROUGH A SPECIALIST PLATFORM DEVELOPED ON ORACLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE...

Soccer-Superb fifth-choice keeper can't save COVID-hit River Plate

Boca Juniors overcame arch-rivals River Plate on Sunday, despite the heroics of Rivers fifth-choice goalkeeper who made his debut and put on an inspired display after 15 of the teams players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Leo Diaz,...

Israeli jets stage heavy airstrikes in Gaza City

Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City.Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early Monday.The airstrikes were heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021