Left Menu

2 held for black marketing of oxygen flow meters at Jodhpur

Two individuals were held for carrying out black marketing of oxy-flow meters at Jodhpur, as per the official on Sunday.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-05-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 05:51 IST
2 held for black marketing of oxygen flow meters at Jodhpur
Jodhpur Police inspector, Jabbar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two individuals were held for black marketing of oxy-flow meters at Jodhpur, as per the official on Sunday. Confirming the above incident, Jabbar Singh, SOG Police Inspector said, "2 held for black marketing of oxy flow meters at Jodhpur's Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, yesterday."

"We have arrested Kishore Singh and Nikhil Jain for selling oxy meters at Rs 4000-5000 price. Their routine price is about Rs 1200," said the police inspector. "Further probe in the matter is underway", he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine on tugboat remain stranded at sea near Udupi, rescue efforts on

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday informed nine crew members of tugboat Coromandel Supporter remained stranded at sea near Udupi district, owing to Cyclone Tauktae-induced strong winds in the Arabian Sea. Efforts are o...

Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 23 to ensure adequate availability: Gowda

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto May 23....

US Secretary of State, Pak Foreign Minister hold phone talk

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the Afghan peace process and other bilateral and regional issues, the State Department spokesperson said.Duri...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of China data test

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street and ahead of what are expected to be upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, though any disappointment could quickly chill the mood.Industrial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021