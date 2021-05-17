Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 06:11 IST
Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 23 to ensure adequate availability: Gowda
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto May 23. "Substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation of Remdesivir", he added.

In a letter written to all States by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was mentioned that in continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period 21st April to 16th May, 2021 communicated by D.O of even number issued on 7th May 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for period of 21st April to 23rd May, 2021 is prepared jointly by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use", informed an official release.

State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made. "Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in various states & UT's and to ensure its adequate availability substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation. State-wise allocation of #Remdesivir for the period of 21st April to 23rd May 2021", tweeted the Union Minister yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

