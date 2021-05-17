Nine on tugboat remain stranded at sea near Udupi, rescue efforts on

Left Menu

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday informed nine crew members of tugboat 'Coromandel Supporter' remained stranded at sea near Udupi district, owing to Cyclone Tauktae-induced strong winds in the Arabian Sea.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-05-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 06:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday informed nine crew members of tugboat 'Coromandel Supporter' remained stranded at sea near Udupi district, owing to Cyclone Tauktae-induced strong winds in the Arabian Sea. Efforts are on to rescue them as INS Varaha has been deployed to rescue them. Due to huge waves and heavy wind speed the operation stopped.

Tug Coromandel had 9 crew members. They had safeguarded themselves with life jackets. They kept food and waters. Rescue operation using chopper halted after adverse climate condition. District administration have held meetings with the Indian Navy DG, coast gaurd, NMPT, MRPL, Coastal Police regarding rescue operation of stranded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted district administration and fishermen about the cyclone on May 13, informed an official release by the authority. "The 'Tug alliance' boat expected to reach the coast point on May 14 night is stuck in the sea. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had put efforts to establish the contact. The next day, on May 15, the boat lost contact", read the release.

Three of eight people floating on the coast of Udupi shifted to Udupi and Malpe Hospital for further treatment. Two bodies recovered on May 15 and 16. The debris of the boat Tug alliance found on the coast near Padubidre. According to the MRPL, the boat's lease period has been ended. Currently, a boat has been drifted and stuck about 4-5 nautical miles away.

The Chief Secretary, Chief Minister's Office, Revenue Minister's Office, Commissioner, State Disaster Management Authority have been informed and all action taken to rescue the 9 people in the Tug named Coromandal. Manoj Rajan, the Commissioner of the State Disaster Management Authority today, has been in constant touch with Western Naval Command, Indian Air Force and defence ministry officials and has requested assistance from three departments, Couldn't use helicopters since the wind speed is 50 nautical miles per hour. They will be rescued once waves dips or Operation will be resumed to rescue rest after waves come down.

Despite of alert, these private companies violated norms. A report is sought from NMPT and MRPL. The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' over east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of the 16th May, 2021 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 15.3°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 120 km west-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 420 km south of Mumbai, 660 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 810 km southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning. (ANI)

