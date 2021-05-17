Left Menu

Minor gang raped in MP's Indore, search on for four accused

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by four of her acquaintances in Chorral area here on Sunday, the police informed.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:34 IST
Minor gang raped in MP's Indore, search on for four accused
Jayant Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sadar Bazar police station. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by four of her acquaintances in Chorral area here on Sunday, the police informed. The victim was later stopped and allegedly threatened by two persons while she was on her way to lodge a complaint against the accused.

According to the police, the four accused who were friends with the victim and used to live in her neighbourhood had taken her to the Chorral area on the pretext of hanging out following which they sedated the vitim and gang raped her. The victim has identified the four accused who gang raped her as Sameer, Asif, Bittu and Hasnain, said the police.

The police stated that a case of gang rape has been registered against the four accused persons in the Sadar Bazar police station of Indore. At the same time, a case has also been lodged against the two accused persons identified as Rehan and his accomplice Junaid, who prevented the victim from going to the police station.

Jayant Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sadar Bazar police station, told ANI, "A minor girl aged 16 living under the Sadar Bazar police station limits who was friends with four accused had gone out with them yesterday. They took her to the Chorral area where she was sedated and then gang raped by them. A case of gang rape has been filed and a search is on to nab the four accused persons." "Apart from the four, two others who are accused of stopping the victim and threatening her while she was on her way to the police station to lodge a complaint. We have also filed a case against them and we will take stringent action against all the accused persons," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case....

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent ...

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021