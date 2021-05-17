Uttarakhand: Portals of Kedarnath Temple open amid strict COVID protocols

The portals of the Kedarnath Temple were reopened on Monday amid observation of strict COVID-19 protocols. The gates of the temple were opened at 5 am today after a ritualistic ceremony, while Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were reopened on May 14.

"Kedarnath shrine was reopened today at 5 am with all the rituals. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to keep everyone healthy," tweeted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. According to the Devasthanam Board, Kedarnath is one of the four shrines of the idol of Lord Shiva, which was moved to his winter abode Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath and it was reinstalled at Kedarnath on May 14.

The portals were closed in November last year for the winter season. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has announced that the 'Chardham Yatra' has been temporarily suspended in view of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the COVID pandemic, 'Chardham Yatra' is temporarily suspended. Only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed," the Uttarakhand DIPR said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 80,000 active cases in Uttarakhand, while 1,98,616 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The death toll has mounted to 4,623 in the state. (ANI)

