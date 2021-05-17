Spain informs IAEA of alert at nuclear power plant; no safety systems affected

The Spanish nuclear safety regulator, Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear (CSN) informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that an alert was declared at 22:40 UTC on 15 May 2021 at Unit 1 of the Trillo Nuclear Power Plant, about 80 kilometres northeast of Madrid.

CSN informed the IAEA that the alert was declared after a fire in the main electrical transformer occurred and caused the automatic shutdown of the reactor. The fire was extinguished after 15 minutes and the alert was ended at 00:42 UTC on 16 May 2021. According to CSN, no safety systems were affected and the event, rated provisionally at level 0 on the INES scale, had no impact on the workers, the public or the environment.